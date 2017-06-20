The Iron Throne is coming to Binny's in Lincoln Park

The penultimate season of Game of Thrones doesn't premiere until July 16, but fans can get a taste of Westeros this weekend during a special event at Binny's in Lincoln Park (1720 N Marcey St). On Saturday, June 24 from noon to 6pm, the liquor store is hosting a launch event for Bend the Knee Golden Ale, the latest Game of Thrones beer from Ommegang Brewery. With the purchase of a $15 ticket (available at the door), attendees will receive a glass of the new beer and chalice that they can take home and use during their next Game of Thrones marathon.

Your ticket will also guarantee you an opportunity to sit atop a replica of the Iron Throne, where you can have your picture taken while doing you best Cersei Lannister impression. Whether you're a devoted reader of George R.R. Martin's lore or a casual fan of the TV adaptation, this is the kind of photo opportunity that only comes around when HBO is trying to remind viewers that new episodes of Game of Thrones are imminent.

