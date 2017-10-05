The lottery for Goose Island's Proprietor's Day opens Monday

Goose Island is hosting its second annual Proprietor's Day on Sunday, November 19, where guests will have the rare opportunity to purchase two bottles of 2017 Bourbon County Brand Stout Proprietor's before its Chicago release on Friday, November 24. The event will also serve as a winter market beer party, complete with food trucks, limited-edition tote bags and, of course, beer tastings.

But first, dear beer enthusiast, you'll need to enter a lottery to get your hands on a $30 ticket to Proprietor's Day. The lottery opens at noon on Monday, October 9 and ends at midnight on Monday, October 16. Throughout the week, hopefuls can enter once daily; winners are announced on Wednesday, October 18, and second-chance winners will be notified on Friday, October 20. All winners will have 48 hours to claim their tickets.

If you're one of the lucky few, you'll be invited to the Goose Island Taproom on Sunday, November 19. Bottle pickup will run from 11am to 5pm and the street market will follow from noon to 5pm. This year's Proprietor's boasts notes of banana, cassia bark and roasted almonds. Attendees will also be able to sample vintage BCBS variants and other Goose beers, including Old Man Grumpy.

Good, boozy things come to those who wait—and obsessively enter a digital lottery.