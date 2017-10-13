The most hilarious fan reactions to the Chicago Cubs' Game 5 win

In case you didn't hear the celebrations reverberation through the city last night, the Chicago Cubs won the Division Series Game 5 with a 9-8 finish over the Washington Nationals after a whirlwind game. The win advances the Cubs to face off against the L.A. Dodgers tomorrow in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

After last year's World Series Win, Cubs fans are already "flying the W," But last night's Twitter reactions show just how much the Cubbies craze has caught on.

I hope he understands! Tell me why I revised this more than my final paper! #GoCubsGo #FlyTheW #CubsIn5🐻🔵🔴⚾️ pic.twitter.com/GP9iQyipVW — Drew Dominik (@drewdominik) October 12, 2017

The Nationals Stadium is ugly, but it looks like the parking is good. #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/cW5lMwnvxp — Wrigley Rapport (@WrigleyRapport) October 12, 2017

Hi Class ( @Nationals ), I'm Professor Hendricks and today I will be teaching you how to win an elimination game. pic.twitter.com/dxdNSupyjq — Cubs Fan Base (@ChicagoCubsBase) October 12, 2017

And of course, the pitch that ended it all.