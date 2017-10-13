  • Blog
The most hilarious fan reactions to the Chicago Cubs' Game 5 win

By Stephanie Bernstein Posted: Friday October 13 2017, 12:09pm

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

In case you didn't hear the celebrations reverberation through the city last night, the Chicago Cubs won the Division Series Game 5 with a 9-8 finish over the Washington Nationals after a whirlwind game. The win advances the Cubs to face off against the L.A. Dodgers tomorrow in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

After last year's World Series Win, Cubs fans are already "flying the W," But last night's Twitter reactions show just how much the Cubbies craze has caught on.

 

And of course, the pitch that ended it all.

Staff writer
By Stephanie Bernstein
For any feedback or for more information email

