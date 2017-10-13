The most hilarious fan reactions to the Chicago Cubs' Game 5 win

In case you didn't hear the celebrations reverberation through the city last night, the Chicago Cubs won the Division Series Game 5 with a 9-8 finish over the Washington Nationals after a whirlwind game. The win advances the Cubs to face off against the L.A. Dodgers tomorrow in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.
After last year's World Series Win, Cubs fans are already "flying the W," But last night's Twitter reactions show just how much the Cubbies craze has caught on.
#Cubs fans walking into work this morning: pic.twitter.com/0pHQjwJks5— Ryan (@cubsguy20) October 13, 2017
Not.gonna.happen. #cubswin pic.twitter.com/o1quOu681z— Audrina Bigos (@AudrinaBigos) October 13, 2017
Y'all know my nerves are bad, right, @Cubs? #FlyTheW— Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) October 13, 2017
I hope he understands! Tell me why I revised this more than my final paper! #GoCubsGo #FlyTheW #CubsIn5🐻🔵🔴⚾️ pic.twitter.com/GP9iQyipVW— Drew Dominik (@drewdominik) October 12, 2017
The Nationals Stadium is ugly, but it looks like the parking is good. #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/cW5lMwnvxp— Wrigley Rapport (@WrigleyRapport) October 12, 2017
Hi Class ( @Nationals ), I'm Professor Hendricks and today I will be teaching you how to win an elimination game. pic.twitter.com/dxdNSupyjq— Cubs Fan Base (@ChicagoCubsBase) October 12, 2017
Cubs in the 5th Inning #NLDS pic.twitter.com/dc1JqENevK— Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) October 13, 2017
Nationals Update: pic.twitter.com/SF710H1rtM— Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) October 13, 2017
That's how you do. #cubswin #flythew https://t.co/D0XMNlgABV pic.twitter.com/BW2yz8fimo— Robin Baumgarten (@WGNRobin) October 13, 2017
And of course, the pitch that ended it all.
What a game.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 13, 2017
What a series. #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/xvo8IzpLpJ
