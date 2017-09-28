Here's the entire Cubs postseason schedule (a.k.a. when to avoid Wrigleyville)

The Chicago Cubs' 5-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night earned them the division title—again! That means that the Friendly Confines will be hosting at least a few more games this year and the bars in Wrigleyville are gonna be packed. Whether you want to join the fun or avoid the crowds, you should probably be aware of the Cubs' postseason schedule.
The first National League playoff game will be Cubs at the Washington Nationals on Friday, October 6 in Washington, D.C. Check out the remainder of the schedule (assuming that the Cubs keep winning) below:
National League Division Series
Friday, Oct. 6 – Cubs at Nationals (TBS)
Saturday, Oct. 7 – Cubs at Nationals (TBS)
Monday, Oct. 9 – Nationals at Cubs (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 10 – Nationals at Cubs (TBS) *if necessary
Thursday, Oct. 12 – Cubs at Nationals (TBS) *if necessary
National League Championship Series
Saturday, Oct. 14 – Game 1 (TBS)
Sunday, Oct. 15 – Game 2 (TBS)
Tuesday, Oct. 17 – Game 3 (TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Game 4 (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 19 – Game 5 (TBS) *if necessary
Saturday, Oct. 21 – Game 6 (TBS) *if necessary
Sunday, Oct. 22 – Game 7 (TBS) *if necessary
World Series
Tuesday, Oct. 24 – Game 1 (Fox)
Wednesday, Oct. 25 – Game 2 (Fox)
Friday, Oct. 27 –Game 3 (Fox)
Saturday, Oct. 28 – Game 4 (Fox)
Sunday, Oct. 29 – Game 5 (Fox) * if necessary
Tuesday, Oct. 31 – Game 6 (Fox) *if necessary
Wednesday, Nov. 1 – Game 7 (Fox) *if necessary
If you're not already a season ticket holder, seats may be hard to come by. In order to enter a lottery to buy postseason tickets, you must register and pony up a $50 deposit. For more information, visit the Chicago Cubs' website.
Keep those fingers crossed for more World Series hardware and another victory rally in Grant Park!