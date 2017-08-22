The new Würst Music and Beer Fest will bring bands, bratwurst and beer to the West Loop

Even with a crowded slate of summer music festivals, there's still room for a few more events on the streets of Chicago during the last weeks of summer. The latest to join the fray is Würst Music and Beer Fest, which comes from the teams behind Riot Fest and local street festival producers Star Events. The three-day event will take place September 8–10 at the intersection of Randolph St and Ogden Ave, just east of Union Park.

Thanks to the involvement of the Riot Fest folks, the music lineup is filled with acts that would fit in at the Douglas Park festival the following weekend. Indiana folk-rockers Murder by Death, reunited emo act the Anniversary and Nashville punks Diarrhea Planet headline the bash. The fest will also feature performances from ski-masked pop-punk band Masked Intruders and Toronto skate-rock act Pkew Pkew Pkew.

If you're worried about spending even more money of a music festival the weekend before Riot Fest, have no fear: a three-day ticket to Würst Music and Beer Fest costs $25 (you can save all your extra cash for beer and brats). Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 24 at 10am via the Riot Fest website.

Don't let your enjoyment of encased meats, punk rock and local brews be confined to a single weekend of the summer—take a look at the Würst Music and Beer Fest's full lineup of bands below.

