The Rolling Stones’ 'Exhibitionism' coming to Navy Pier

An immersive multimedia exhibit about the history of the Rolling Stones will come to Navy Pier for a four-month stay beginning in April, Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced at a press conference this morning. “Exhibitionism” comes to Chicago following stints in London and New York City, and will open in Navy Pier's Festival Hall B April 15; tickets go on sale next Friday, February 24 at 10am. (Group sales for 10 or more are available now via Broadway In Chicago Group Sales, at 312-977-1710 or BICGroups.com.) “This exhibit brings the Rolling Stones and their relationship with Chicago full circle,” Mayor Emanuel said, calling Chicago “the home of America's music.”

Following in the mold of “David Bowie Is,” which was a sensation at the Museum of Contemporary Art two years ago, “Exhibitionism” will display artifacts from the Stones' 55-year history, ranging from a recreation of the flat that Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Brian Jones shared in 1962 to a new collection of live footage assembled for the exhibit by Martin Scorsese.

Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie were all involved in putting together the exhibit, which was curated by Ileen Gallagher. Time Out London interviewed Jagger and Richards about “Exhibitionism” last spring; we also spoke to curator Gallagher about some pieces to look out for.

“Exhibitionism” will run at Navy Pier from April 15 to July 30; visit stonesexhibitionism.com for more information.

Courtesy iEC Exhibitions

Courtesy iEC Exhibitions

Courtesy iEC Exhibitions

