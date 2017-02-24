The seven best things to do this weekend in Chicago

1. Party like it’s New Orleans

Mardi Gras is this Tuesday, so this weekend is jam-packed with beads, King Cake and a whole lot of booze. With parties all weekend long across the city, you’ll have no problem channeling your inner French Quarter reveler. (Various venues across Chicago, see list for details)

2. Catch great local rock

Chicago’s very own Ne-Hi, an indie rock quartet with a knack for channeling nostalgia, plays the Empty Bottle tonight. Hit up the Ukrainian Village hot spot for cheap beer, a game of pool and great local rock. (Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Fri 9pm. $12)

3. Score your new favorite vintage

Randolph Street Market Festival returns for its monthly takeover of Plumbers Hall this weekend. Stop by to root though cute vintage dresses, jewelry, furniture, vinyl and more. (Beaux Arts Plumbers Union Hall, 1340 W Washington Blvd, Sat, Sun 10am-5pm. $10)

4. Get involved in your community

Want to volunteer with a local organization, but aren’t sure where to start? Head to the Chicago Volunteer Expo to meet with passionate Chicagoans and find your new favorite non-profit. (Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N Cannon Dr, Sat 10am-4pm. Free)

5. Channel your inner Californian

Don’t you wish Chicago were just a little closer to Napa? If so, the River North Wine Fest is for you. Taste over 35 different wines (and, more importantly, cheeses) at this afternoon-long event. (Moe’s Cantina River North, 155 W Kinzie St, Sat 12pm-4pm. $50)

6. Take in films from the other side of the world

Tonight and tomorrow are the final nights of the 27th Annual Festival of Films from Iran. Take in Iran’s rich, inventive storytelling tradition with films rarely screened in Chicago. (Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N State St, Sat, Sun various screening times. $11 per screening)

7. Hit up an outdoor beer fest

Well, sort of. As much as we’d all love a good summertime outdoor beer fest, it’s a little too chilly. Luckily, Frost Fest is the next best thing: A full day of craft beer tasting under a big, heated tent. (Halsted St at Waveland Ave, Sat 1pm-4pm, 6pm-9pm. $35)

