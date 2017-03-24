The seven best things to do this weekend in Chicago

Get EXTREME!

The Museum of Science and Industry is hosting a Friday night party with cocktails, music, and a peek into their latest exhibit, Extreme Ice. Think about it: Learning about the coldest places on Earth will make Chicago feel like the tropics. (Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S Lake Shore Dr, Fri 7pm. $30)

See Regina Spektor in concert

The Russian-American singer-songwriter of every liberal arts grad’s wildest dreams is gracing the Chicago Theatre this weekend. She’s apparently got a thing for gorgeous, old Chicago theaters—check out the music video she recently shot inside the Uptown Theatre. (Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St, Fri 7:30pm. $37–$82)

Celebrate the Empty Bottle’s 25th anniversary

The Bottle kicks off its anniversary concert series by inviting you to dance your butt off to electro-garage rock husband and wife duo, Quintron and Miss Pussycat. Be warned: It’s gonna get weird. (Empty Bottle, 1035 N Western Ave, Sat 9pm. $20)

Dance through a museum

Explore the work of famed dance choreographer Merce Cunningham in Common Time, a Museum of Contemporary Art exhibition that contains costumes, sets, music and archival footage from throughout Cunningham's career. (Museum of Contemporary Art, Fri–Sun 10am–5pm. $12)

Go full arena rock

Jon Bon Jovi brings his feathered hair and leather vests to the UC. Get ready for “Livin’ On A Prayer” karaoke sung by at least 20,000 people. (United Center, 1901 W Madison St, Sun 7:30pm. $20–$545)

Keep celebrating Chinese New Year

Okay, so we rang in the Year of the Rooster last month, but this weekend’s Lunar Ball is a great reason to get out and keep partying. Show up for restaurant tastings, an open bar, live performances and more. (Wintrust Bank Chicago, 231 S LaSalle St, 7pm. $75–$625)

Celebrate queer composers

Chicago Sinfonetta celebrates LGBTQ classical artists in its latest program, More Than a Letter. The lineup includes selections from Leonard Bernstein, Jennifer Higdon, David Conte and more. (Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E Chicago Ave in Naperville, Sat 8pm. $10–$99)

