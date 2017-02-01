The three best things to do today in Chicago

1. Spend a day at the Field Museum

Kick February off right with a day at the Field Museum totally for free. The museum is offering free basic entry for the entire month of February—take advantage of it while you can. (Field Museum, 1400 S Lake Shore Dr, 9am–5pm. Free)

2. Catch up on an Oscar-nominated film

…or two, or three, if you dare. ArcLight Cinema is showing all nine Best Picture nominees now, so head down to the Lincoln Park movie theater to catch up. Just come prepared with your inordinately strong opinions at the ready. (ArcLight Cinemas Chicago, 1500 N Clybourn Ave, see website for movie times. $12.50)

3. Get some perspective on your work drama

In Gloria, conniving editorial assistants at a Vogue-esque magazine battle for a career-defining opportunity. And then things turn really dark. (Goodman Theatre, 170 N Dearborn St, 7:30pm. $20–$75)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.