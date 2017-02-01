  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three best things to do today in Chicago

By Grace Perry Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 12:15am

The three best things to do today in Chicago
The Field Museum

1. Spend a day at the Field Museum

Kick February off right with a day at the Field Museum totally for free. The museum is offering free basic entry for the entire month of February—take advantage of it while you can. (Field Museum, 1400 S Lake Shore Dr, 9am–5pm. Free)

2. Catch up on an Oscar-nominated film

…or two, or three, if you dare. ArcLight Cinema is showing all nine Best Picture nominees now, so head down to the Lincoln Park movie theater to catch up. Just come prepared with your inordinately strong opinions at the ready. (ArcLight Cinemas Chicago, 1500 N Clybourn Ave, see website for movie times. $12.50)

3. Get some perspective on your work drama

In Gloria, conniving editorial assistants at a Vogue-esque magazine battle for a career-defining opportunity. And then things turn really dark. (Goodman Theatre, 170 N Dearborn St, 7:30pm. $20–$75)

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know. 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 183 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime. 

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest