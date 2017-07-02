  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, July 3

By Grace Perry Posted: Sunday July 2 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Zach Long

1. See the post-impressionist exhibition Gauguin: Artist As Alchemist today at the Art Institute, which is open from 10am to 5:30pm. The exhibition is included in museum admission.

2. Head out to Lisle Community Park for the Eyes To The Skies Festival, where you’ll see dozens of hot air balloons take flight. The event begins at 5:30am and continues all day long.

3. Check out Exhibition: The Rolling Stones, the iconic rock group’s official exhibition, at Navy Pier. It’s open from 1 to 7:30pm today. Adult entry is $35.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

