The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Sept 4

1. Today is the last day Chicago’s beaches are open for the year, so spend the afternoon at one of the city’s glorious sandy hangout spots.

2. Check out Chicago Fringe Festival, where productions from up-and-coming performers are playing all over Jefferson Park. Tickets are $10 per show, plus a $5 festival button.

3. Soak up Chicago’s Polish culture at Taste of Polonia at the Copernicus Center. Entry is $7 and the fest runs from noon to 9pm today.

