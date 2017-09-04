  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Sept 4

By Grace P Posted: Monday September 4 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Mon, Sept 4
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

1. Today is the last day Chicago’s beaches are open for the year, so spend the afternoon at one of the city’s glorious sandy hangout spots.

2. Check out Chicago Fringe Festival, where productions from up-and-coming performers are playing all over Jefferson Park. Tickets are $10 per show, plus a $5 festival button.

3. Soak up Chicago’s Polish culture at Taste of Polonia at the Copernicus Center. Entry is $7 and the fest runs from noon to 9pm today.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace P 355 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest