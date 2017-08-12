  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Aug 12

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday August 12 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Dijana Kadic
Bud Billiken Parade | August 11, 2012

1. The 88th Annual Bud Billiken Parade steps off today at 10am from King Drive and Oakwood Boulevard. It’s free to attend, and Chance the Rapper is the parade’s grand marshal this year.

2. Head to Boystown for the annual Northalsted Market Days street festival, with live entertainment, craft vendors and food and drink. The fest is open from 11am to 10pm and admission is a $10 suggested donation.

3. Sauced Night Market, a hip food and craft bazaar, is setting up shop at House of Vans tonight in the West Loop. It’s from 5 to 11pm and is free to attend.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

 

