  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Aug 5

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday August 5 2017, 12:01am

The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Aug 5
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

1. Sample brews from Chicago and beyond at the Welles Park Craft Beer Fest, a one-day festival at the Lincoln Square park. The event runs from 1 to 4pm and tickets are $50.

2. Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper is headlining Lollapalooza in Grant Park tonight. His set starts at 8:30pm.

3. Edgewater’s annual street fest, EdgeFest, begins at noon today, on Broadway between Thorndale and Ardmore. Entry is a $5 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Grace Perry 315 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments