The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Aug 5

1. Sample brews from Chicago and beyond at the Welles Park Craft Beer Fest, a one-day festival at the Lincoln Square park. The event runs from 1 to 4pm and tickets are $50.
2. Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper is headlining Lollapalooza in Grant Park tonight. His set starts at 8:30pm.
3. Edgewater’s annual street fest, EdgeFest, begins at noon today, on Broadway between Thorndale and Ardmore. Entry is a $5 suggested donation.
For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.
