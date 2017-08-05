The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, Aug 5

1. Sample brews from Chicago and beyond at the Welles Park Craft Beer Fest, a one-day festival at the Lincoln Square park. The event runs from 1 to 4pm and tickets are $50.

2. Chicago’s own Chance the Rapper is headlining Lollapalooza in Grant Park tonight. His set starts at 8:30pm.

3. Edgewater’s annual street fest, EdgeFest, begins at noon today, on Broadway between Thorndale and Ardmore. Entry is a $5 suggested donation.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.