The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, July 29

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday July 29 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Courtesy Randolph Street Market

1. Eclectic festival Tour de Fat breaks in its new home at Northerly Island today. The Roots headline tonight’s festival, and tickets are $25.

2. Tickets are still available to see Victory Gardens' outstanding production of An Octoroon today. Shows are at 2:30 and 8pm, and tickets start at $15.

3. The popular bazaar Randolph Street Market Festival is back this weekend, with excellent vintage shopping from over 200 vendors. Entry is $10.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

 

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 308 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

