The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sat, July 29

1. Eclectic festival Tour de Fat breaks in its new home at Northerly Island today. The Roots headline tonight’s festival, and tickets are $25.

2. Tickets are still available to see Victory Gardens' outstanding production of An Octoroon today. Shows are at 2:30 and 8pm, and tickets start at $15.

3. The popular bazaar Randolph Street Market Festival is back this weekend, with excellent vintage shopping from over 200 vendors. Entry is $10.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.