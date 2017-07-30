  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, July 30

By Grace Perry Posted: Sunday July 30 2017, 12:01am

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

1. Wicker Park Fest is occupying a portion of Milwaukee Avenue today, with Piebald headlining a full day of musical acts. Entry is a $10 suggested donation.

2. Head to Hyde Park for Party Noire, the popular monthly daytime celebration at the Promontory. The fun starts at 2pm and tickets are $15.

3. Learn how to ballroom dance to the tunes of Teddy Lee Orchestra at Chicago SummerDance in Grant Park. The dancing goes from 4 to 7pm and it’s free.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

By Grace Perry 308 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

For any feedback or for more information email

