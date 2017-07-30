The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, July 30

1. Wicker Park Fest is occupying a portion of Milwaukee Avenue today, with Piebald headlining a full day of musical acts. Entry is a $10 suggested donation.

2. Head to Hyde Park for Party Noire, the popular monthly daytime celebration at the Promontory. The fun starts at 2pm and tickets are $15.

3. Learn how to ballroom dance to the tunes of Teddy Lee Orchestra at Chicago SummerDance in Grant Park. The dancing goes from 4 to 7pm and it’s free.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.