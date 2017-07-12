The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Thu, July 13

1. Pitchfork Music Festival unofficially begins tonight, with aftershows from Thurston Moore Group, Jamila Woods and more happening at venues citywide.

2. See Afro-Columbian performer Totó la Momposina headline the Millennium Park Music Series tonight at 6:30pm. Brooklyn-based vocalist Xenia Rubinos opens. The show is free to attend.

3. Legendary Chicago improviser Susan Messing performs her weekly two-person show, Messing With A Friend, at the Annoyance Theatre tonight. The show is at 10pm and tickets cost $5.

