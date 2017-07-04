The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, July 5

1. The Taste of Chicago kicks off today in Grant Park, with musical headliner Alessia Cara performing tonight. Admission is free, though the concert is ticketed.

2. Enjoy happy hour with your aquatic friends at Jazzin’ At The Shedd, the Shedd Aquarium’s weekly summer happy hour series. It begins at 5pm and admission is $20.

3. The Goodman Theatre is staging playwright Eugene O’Neill’s comedy Ah, Wilderness! Tickets for tonight’s 7:30pm show start at $18.

