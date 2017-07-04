  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, July 5

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday July 4 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Jaclyn Elizabeth Rivas

1. The Taste of Chicago kicks off today in Grant Park, with musical headliner Alessia Cara performing tonight. Admission is free, though the concert is ticketed.

2. Enjoy happy hour with your aquatic friends at Jazzin’ At The Shedd, the Shedd Aquarium’s weekly summer happy hour series. It begins at 5pm and admission is $20.

3. The Goodman Theatre is staging playwright Eugene O’Neill’s comedy Ah, Wilderness! Tickets for tonight’s 7:30pm show start at $18.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

Staff writer
By Grace Perry 273 Posts

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime

