The Wicker Park Taco Bell is hosting a free reservation-only brunch in honor of the Naked Egg Taco

If you're a Taco Bell enthusiast, you already know about the fast food chain's latest concoction, the Naked Egg Taco, which ditches the shell in favor of a fried egg. Each disc-like egg is stuffed with potatoes, cheese and your choice of bacon or sausage. Because why the hell not? Before the menu item is available nationwide at the end of the month, Taco Bell is hosting a brunch event at its Wicker Park location on Sunday, August 27 from 11am to noon.



"Bell & Breakfast" will allow fans to sample free Naked Egg Tacos and boozy beverages, but first, you'll need to book your reservation via OpenTable (really). The booking service currently has two time slots available at 11:30 and 11:45am. Consider it the table to nab this weekend. Check out photos from other "Bell & Breakfast" events.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.