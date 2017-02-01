  • Blog
There's a new Hot Doug's pizza on the menu at Piece Pizzeria

By Elizabeth Atkinson Posted: Wednesday February 1 2017, 2:18pm

Photograph: Bradley Danner
Hot Doug's Pizza

You may have grown accustomed to Hot Doug's Atomic Sausage pizza being on the menu permanently at Wicker Park's Piece Brewery & Pizzeria, but during the entire month of February, there's a new Doug Sohn-approved pizza in town. This time, it's Hot Doug's Jerk Sausage Pizza, a white pizza topped with jerk sausage, roasted garlic cloves, thick cut bacon and roasted Anaheim peppers.

Ten percent of all sales benefit Pilot Light, a nonprofit organization that encourages kids to make healthy food choices, so you can feel good about chowing down on what's sure to be a great new pizza. It may not lessen the sting of life without Hot Doug's beloved hot dog stand (the Wrigley Field version doesn't really count), but at least you probably won't have to wait in line for this pizza.

Staff writer
By Elizabeth Atkinson 272 Posts

Elizabeth Atkinson is the Restaurants and Bars Editor at Time Out Chicago. She's always out of gin. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @elizabethrose14.

