These Chicago suburbs are among America's 100 richest places

If you live in one of these Chicago suburbs, congratulations: you (or some of your neighbors) have made it! A handful of towns in the Chicago metropolitan area made Bloomberg's rundown of the top 100 richest places in the U.S. In all, 11 nearby suburbs made the annual list, which looked at inflation-adjusted household income data in towns with a minimum population of 2,000. The cities were then ranked by average household income.

Two Chicago-area towns cracked the top 15: Winnetka (10th) with an average household income of $311,902 and Glencoe (12th) with an average household income of $308,625. Here's the full list of all 11 Chicago-area cities, accompanied by their average income:

- Winnetka—$311,902 (10th)

- Glencoe—$308,625 (12th)

- Lake Forest—$256,202 (31st)

- Inverness—$251,657 (33rd)

- Hinsdale—$245,859 (39th)

- Long Grove—$229,112 (55th)

- Oak Brook—$222,138 (63rd)

- Hawthorn Woods—$203,192 (81st)

- Lake Bluff—$200,525 (86th)

- Wilmette—$196,315 (95th)

- Western Springs—$192,936 (99th)

Interestingly, none of the wealthiest towns were among the Chicago suburbs on a recent list of the 100 safest cities in America. I guess money isn't everything.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.