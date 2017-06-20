Three new rooftop bars you need to check out this summer

With warm weather in the forecast for the foreseeable future, we're ready to fill our calendars up with as much outdoor drinking as humanly possible. Thankfully, Chicago's patios and rooftops have opened up and are ready to keep the party going all summer long. If you need to shake up your sun-drenched cocktail drinking routine, try to grab a seat at some of Chicago's newest rooftop bars.

Photograph: We Are Loftus

Apogee

The Fifty/50 Group’s Benjamin Schiller is one of Chicago’s most imaginative bartenders, so it should come as no surprise that he’s crafting out-of-this-world cocktails at his new post at Apogee inside Dana Hotel. Served in seashells, horns and giant glass mushrooms, the drinks at this River North rooftop come with a side of whimsy. The expertly designed space extends outdoors to a pristine perch that’s outfitted with with a sleek, modern fire pit. Come for the wildly creative drink menu and stay for the stunning visuals and skyline views.

Photograph: Neil Burger

Noyane

This expansive rooftop on top of the Conrad comes from the same group behind Baptiste & Bottle and focuses on Japanese cuisine, sake, beer and whiskey from Chef Richard Sandoval. Flip through the fun comic book menu outlining over-the-top wagyu dishes on a hot stone or cheaper barbecue dishes and sushi and admire the lights and flowers atop this Magnificent Mile oasis. If you're looking for a rooftop where you won't feel bad about grabbing a beer and a few small bites, this is the one for you.

Photograph: Courtesy Cabana Club

Cabana Club

This Wicker Park spot makes us think that rooftop pools may catch on in the city soon. While the pool is only for guests of the Robey Hotel, anyone is welcome to grab a seat and check out the distant views of the Chicago skyline. Drinks are Mexican-themed and are served alongside Latin American bites—perfect for poolside eating and drinking. Plus, since this one is situated in Wicker Park, you'll feel like you've really escaped the downtown hustle and bustle for at least a moment.

