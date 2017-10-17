Tomorrow Never Knows music festival reveals its initial 2018 lineup

Chicago's festival season may go into hibernation once the temperatures begin to drop, but the annual Tomorrow Never Knows music festival provides some musical warmth as the new year begins in January. This morning, organizers revealed the initial lineup for the indoor music festival, which brings bands and comedians to Schubas, Lincoln Hall, Metro, Smart Bar and Hideout January 17–21.

Top-billed acts at Tomorrow Never Knows 2018 include Dan Bejar's long-running indie-pop project Destroyer, Spanish rockers Hinds, musical chameleon Diane Coffee and noise rock duo No Age. There are plenty of local artists represented in the lineup as well, including punk outfit Slow Mass, power-pop act Peel and singer-songwriter V.V. Lightbody. Plus, comedy fans can expect hilarious sets from the Baltimore weirdos of Wham City and Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon writer Jo Firestone.

Take a look at the initial lineup below (more acts will be added in the coming months) and snag tickets for all TNK shows when they go on sale Friday, October 20 at 10am.

Wednesday, January 17

Helado Negro + Cuco + Divino Niño @ Lincoln Hall, 9pm, $15/$17

Yumi Zouma + VARSITY + Belle Game @ Schubas, 8pm, $15

Thursday, January 18

Allan Rayman @ Lincoln Hall, 9pm, $17/$20

Sonny Smith (of Sonny and the Sunsets) + Cut Worms + Okey Dokey @ Schubas, 8pm, $15

Wham City Comedy + Helltrap Nightmare @ Hideout, 7 and 10pm, $12

Friday, January 19

Diane Coffee + Ron Gallo + Yoko and the Oh No's @ Lincoln Hall, 9pm, $15

Typhoon @ Metro, 9pm, $22/$25

Mark Farina @ Smartbar, 10pm, $15/$20

Kate Willett @ Hideout, 7pm, $15

Josh Fadem @ Hideout, 10pm, $15

Saturday, January 20

Rayland Baxter @ Lincoln Hall, 9, $15/$17

No Age + Little Junior + Slow Mass @ Schubas, 9pm, $15

Destroyer + Mega Bog @ Metro, 9pm, $21/$23

Jo Firestone @ Hideout, 7 and 10pm, $10

Sunday, January 21

Hinds + Sløtface + Peel @ Lincoln Hall, 9pm, $15/$17

Bedouine + Andelo de Augustine + Helana Deland + V.V. Lightbody @ Schubas, 8pm, $15

Comedy at the Knitting Factory ft. Kenny DeForest + Clark Jones + Will Miles @ Hideout, 7pm, $10

