Tortoise and Wild Belle will headline Fulton Market Harvest Festival

By Zach L Posted: Wednesday August 30 2017, 12:00pm

Photograph: Eugene Galdones

Food and cooking demos curated by celebrity chefs Stephanie Izard (Girl and the Goat) and Paul Kahan (The Publican, Big Star) may be the main attractions at Fulton Market Harvest Festival, but the music lineup offers another great reason to check out this autumn street event. Organizers announced this morning that local psych-pop duo Wild Belle and eclectic instrumental rockers Tortoise will be headlining the second annual fest. 

The rest of the lineup features plenty of notable local acts, including twangy country act the Hoyle Brothers, funk and R&B combo Bumpus and DJs from archival record label the Numero Group. They'll join an equally stacked lineup of area restaurants, including Kuma's Corner, The Publican, Swift & Sons, Quiote and more.

Harvest Festival will take over Fulton Market (at Halsted Street) on September 30 and October 1. Advance general admission tickets are available now for $30, and include $20 worth of food at the fest. 

Take a look at the full Fulton Market Harvest Fest lineup below and start plotting the soundtrack for your fall feast.

Saturday
8:45pm - Wild Belle
7:15pm - TBD
5:45pm - Glyders
4:30pm - Archie Powell & the Exports
2:45pm - Golden Horse Ranch Band
1pm - The Hoyle Brothers
11am - Faithful Anchor DJ
Sunday
6:45pm - Tortoise
5:30pm - The Right Now
4:15pm - Bailey Dee
3:00pm - Lawrence Peters Outfit
1:45pm - The Gold Coast All Stars
12:30pm - Bumpus
11am - Numero Group DJs
