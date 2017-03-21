Tour de Fat is moving to Northerly Island (and bringing the Roots)

For years the annual Tour de Fat festival has taken up residence in Palmer Square, bringing cyclists, circus performers, musical entertainment and plenty of beer to a free one-day event. The festival, which is presented by New Belgium Brewing, is undergoing some big changes this year, moving to a new venue and securing a high-profile headlining act.

Tour de Fat will return to Chicago on July 29, taking over the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island. Hip-hop group and Tonight Show house band the Roots are confirmed to headline the festival, which will also feature "circus performers, vaudeville acts, magicians, comedians and mind-blowing provocateurs." Admission will no longer be free—you'll need to purchase a $30 ticket if you want to sip a Fat Tire and take in the entertainment.

Unfortunately, the change in venue will mark the end of the Tour de Fat bike parade, which traditionally rolled through the streets of Logan Square before the festival kicked off in the afternoon. Thankfully, Northerly Island is located just off of the Lakefront Trail, so you'll still be able to pedal over if you choose to do so (here's hoping that organizers provide some bike parking).

Proceeds from Chicago's Tour de Fat concert will still go toward a good cause, once again benefiting local nonprofit organization West Town Bikes.

Tickets for Tour de Fat are on sale now—and, yes, crazy costumes are still encouraged.

