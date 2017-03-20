Try this Superman ice cream waffle sandwich at MAD Social

Up for a bit of nostalgia? For the next few weeks, MAD Social is throwing it back with chef Mariela Bolanos' take on her favorite ice cream from her childhood—Superman. In all of its bright, multi-colored glory, Bolanos is mixing up a few different flavors to get just the right mix of neon hues.

You'll be able to get either a scoop on its own for $3, or on a deep fried churro waffle (a crispy sugar and cinnamon concoction that was one of our 100 best dishes last year) for $9. You can get it now, and for the next few weeks—MAD Social hasn't announced exactly how long the flavor will be offered, so you might want to try it soon.

You can check out Bolanos' Instagram to find out when she releases new flavors. A few that she's offered in the past are sweet corn, raspberry and Oreo peanut butter. So while this one's a beauty we can't wait to try, we're also looking forward to whatever she mixes up next.

