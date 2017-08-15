Two Chicago restaurants make Bon Appetit's 'Hot 10' list

If you've been paying attention to Chicago's dining scene this summer, you know there's reason to celebrate. On the heels of being named Restaurant City of the Year, Chicago is getting another round of love from Bon Appetit magazine. A few weeks back, the culinary monthly unveiled the top 50 restaurants in the country, with four nods to Chicago. This morning that list was whittled down to just 10 finalists, and two local spots made the cut: Elske and Giant.

It's worth noting, too—if only for bragging rights—that Chicago is the only city that has more than one contender on the list.

In the writeup, Elske is described as "clean and modern" with dishes that "do not show off, or gesture in the direction of gimmickry." Giant, on the other hand, is lauded for its menu that's set up for "maximal pleasure and fun. Call it stoner food or comfort food, but at the end of the day, it’s the type of stuff you don’t just respect but crave."

If you've been meaning to make a reservation at these two all-star spots, you might want to put your name on the wait list now. And if you can't get a table this year, take another look at Bon Appetit's explanation of why Chicago was named Restaurant City of the Year—it's jam-packed with valiant alternatives that promise to keep you full and happy.

