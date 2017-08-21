Want to join the Blue Man Group? There's an open casting call in Chicago

Performance art troupe the Blue Man Group is marking its 20th anniversary at Chicago's Briar Street Theatre this year, where thousands of fans have enjoyed the show's singular blend of body paint and percussive beats. Back in July, Cirque du Soleil purchased the Blue Man Group franchise, including productions in New York, Boston and Berlin, and announced that it will begin expanding the show to new cities, which means more blue body paint.

The rapid expansion of the brand might explain the group's latest open casting call, which will take place at the Briar Street Theatre on Wednesday, September 6 from 10am to 4pm. While performers will ultimately be auditioning to become a Blue Man, the casting call is open to women, too.

If you're hoping to cover yourself in blue paint and amaze cheering audiences with your wordless skills, you'll first need to adhere to a few basic criteria for Blue Man Group performers. On the physical end of the spectrum, the company is looking for individuals with an “athletic build” and height between 5'10" and 6'2". It should go without saying, but anyone auditioning should have some drumming skills (or, at the very least, a good sense of rhythm) and acting chops, preferably with some experience in theater and improvisation. Finally, even if you're auditioning in Chicago, you should be prepared to relocate and join a Blue Man Group production in a new city.

If you meet the criteria and are ready to paint yourself blue for a living, here's hoping you have better luck joining the Blue Man Group than Arrested Development's Tobias Fünke did.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.