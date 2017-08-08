  • Blog
We’re hosting a $15 boozy brunch at Goose Island Barrel Warehouse

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Tuesday August 8 2017, 12:03pm

Getting out of bed on Saturday morning can be tough, but we have just the thing to lure you out from under the covers. We're hosting an intimate brunch inside the Goose Island Barrel Warehouse (603 N Sacramento Blvd) on Saturday, August 19 at 11am. The meal includes Goose Island Sofie and Sofie-Mosas plus plenty of tasty bites from Stephanie Izard's Goat Group Catering. Did we mention that tickets are just $15?

In addition to noshing and sipping the afternoon away, we'll have a DJ spinning vinyl tunes and a photo booth on hand. You won't want to sleep on this brunch—grab your ticket here.

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 93 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

