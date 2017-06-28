West Town is hosting a dog parade in July

As evidenced by last weekend's Pride celebration, Chicago knows a thing or two about putting on an epic parade. But if we know one thing to be true, it's that adding puppies to any situation never hurts matters. Enter the first annual West Town Dog Parade.

Slated for Saturday, July 29, details are scant but promising. Check-in begins at 9am and the parade steps off from 1800 W Rice Street at 10am. Following the parade, there will be a celebration in Smith Park with family- and pet-friendly activities and local vendors. Bystanders and dog-owner wannabes won't need to pay admission, but all pups must be registered before the parade. Email westtowndogparade@gmail.co m to reserve a spot for your four-legged friend and be sure to include owner information, dog's name, vet information, vaccination number and City of Chicago registration number.

The event is hosted by Aldermen Joe Moreno and Brian Hopkins, the West Town Chamber of Commerce, the Smith Park Advisory Council, Chicago Animal Care and Control and the Chicago City Clerk. So far the Facebook event has garnered 900 "interested" attendees, confirming our suspicions that this is sure to be a doggone good time. (Sorry, we had to.)

