Whiskey Business is hosting Beyoncé-themed rooftop yoga

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Thursday June 29 2017, 11:42am

Photograph: Courtesy Schure Media

Beyoncé rooftop yoga: three words, so many emotions. R&B Yoga—a Chicago-based, music-focused yoga studio—is bringing this dream into reality through its summer series, which kicks off this weekend and continues through the end of July. The premise is damn near perfect: Head to the rooftop at Whiskey Business in Wicker Park on Saturday or Sunday; flow to artists like Beyoncé, Frank Ocean, Erykah Badu and Sampha; and top it off with a brunch buffet and unlimited mimosas. Each class is dedicated to a specific artist, and on July 8 and 9, yogis will be holding tree pose to Queen Bey with a Yoncé-themed flow.

Each class is 60 minutes and tickets go for $40, which includes the post-workout brunch and mimosas. While both Beyoncé sessions are full, keep an eye out for cancellations or snag a spot in the Erykah Badu– or Sampha-themed classes happening later in the month.

