White Sox will bring 'Game of Thrones' night to Chicago later this summer

Winter is coming to the South Side this summer, and yes, you read that correctly. On July 19, the Chicago White Sox will hold a Game of Thrones-themed #SoxSocial Night to celebrate the season seven premier of the Emmy-winning HBO series.

Everyone in attendance will be able to take a photo with a replica of the Iron Throne and take part in other Game of Thrones activities (we're thinking trial by combat). The White Sox are also encouraging fans to dress as their favorite character from the show, so see if you can dig up that Jon Snow costume you threw together last Halloween.

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take a photo with a replica of the infamous Iron Throne.



📸: @HBO pic.twitter.com/rx4ZPDxeAX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 11, 2017

The team will also be handing out free, limited edition bobbleheads of White Sox mascot Southpaw sitting on the Iron Throne to the first 1,500 fans to purchase special event tickets. So whether you're a Stark, Lannister or Bolton (hopefully not that last one), you'll be able to represent your favorite house in the Seven Kingdoms and cheer on House White Sox as they battle the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.