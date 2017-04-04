Win a pair of VIP tickets to Spring Awakening Music Festival

We're just a few months away from the biggest weekend for electronic music in Chicago, the annual Spring Awakening Music Festival. The summer music festival returns to Addams/Medill Park June 9–11, boasting a lineup that includes Diplo, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Die Antwoord and more EDM heavyweights. We want you to experience Spring Awakening in style, so we're giving away two VIP weekend passes to the festival, which include express entrance to the event as well as access to exclusive viewing areas and VIP bars. Enter below and start looking forward to premium views of the most explosive sets in June!

RECOMMENDED: Our complete guide to the Spring Awakening Music Festival

Spring Awakening VIP Ticket Giveaway Official Rules

CONTEST RULES: One entry per person. These competitions are open to any U.S. resident (unless otherwise stated) except employees of Time Out and sponsoring organizations, their agents or anyone directly connected to these promotions. No purchase required for this promotion. Contest valid 4/4/17 through 4/17/117 at 9:00AM CST. Winners must be 21 years of age or older unless otherwise stated. Prizes are as described above; no cash alternatives will be given. Prizes may not be sold, traded, transferred or refunded. Any and all federal, state and local taxes are the responsibility of the winner. If for any reason winners are unable to use prizes within the time specified, the participating organizations are not responsible for providing replacement prizes. No make goods will be given in the event of a canceled or rescheduled event. Total prize valued at $578

DISCLAIMER AND WAIVER: Time Out does not endorse or make any representation about the prize or quality of the services that are part of the prize. By participating in this contest, entrants agree to receive promotional emails from Time Out and waive any claims against Time Out arising out of use of the prize and related services. The odds of winning are relative to the number of correct, eligible entries received; winners will be drawn at random from this pool.