Witness the city’s perfect sunset as ‘Chicagohenge’ strikes tonight

The biannual solar phenomenon is back. Extend your evening commute on the El or grab a spot on an outdoor patio this evening for a glimpse of the breathtaking vision informally known as “Chicagohenge.”

For newbies to the urban ritual, tonight’s sunset will align almost perfectly with Chicago’s grid layout, so that the view from any east-west street is spectacular. In fact, the city geographically corresponds almost exactly with the points of a compass, so it offers more visibility than Manhattanhenge (take that, New York).

Peak time for viewing is tonight at 6:42 pm. If you’re in the Loop, you’re likely to get a good look at the sun situated nicely between the city’s skyscrapers—not to mention a sick Instagram entry. For those who will be stuck indoors around this time, don’t sweat it—the sight will be visible until September 30.

