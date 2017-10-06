You can expect fireworks and plenty of beer at Riverwalk Oktoberfest

The days of outdoor drinking on the Riverwalk may be numbered, but Chicago's favorite riverfront attraction is celebrating the arrival of fall with one final party before the temperatures start dropping. Riverwalk Oktoberfest takes place from 3 to 8pm on Friday, October 13, encompassing an afternoon of activities that includes fishing, a miniature beer festival and a climactic fireworks display.

From 3 to 5pm, the Riverwalk will host a #ChicagoFishes event, allowing guests to cast their reels into the river and see what kind of aquatic creatures they can hook. If you don't have a fishing pole, you can reserve one (free of charge) on the Riverwalk Oktoberfest website.

Riverwalk businesses will be getting in on the Oktoberfest celebrations as well, offering fall beers and live music from 4 to 8pm. Head for Tiny Tapp to sample a selection of Oktoberfest beers and mulled cider or stop by the Island Party Hut, where you'll find a pumpkin patch and specials on Revolution Brewing's Oktoberfest beer.

The Friday Night Flights beer festival returns to the Riverwalk (between Lake and Clark Streets) from 5 to 8pm, with 22 local craft breweries serving German lagers, Oktoberfest beers and seasonal brews. Participating breweries include Hopewell, Dovetail, Pipeworks and Marz. Guests receive 10 three-ounce samples for just $15 in advance or $20 at the gate.

Finally, at 7:30pm the Riverwalk's "Pyrotechnic Waterfall" fireworks display will return, with sparks cascading down from the LaSalle, Clark, Dearborn and State bridges. The spectacular display typically lasts only a few minutes, but this is probably your last chance to get a sweet Instagram video of it until next year. Check out a video of the explosive display below:

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.