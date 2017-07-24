You can party with Chance the Rapper after his Lollapalooza performance

Want to celebrate with Chance the Rapper after he performs a headlining set in Grant Park during Lollapalooza? If you've got $120 to spare, you can join the Chicago rapper at his official Lollapalooza afterparty at Studio Paris, which kicks off at 9pm on Saturday, August 5. Chance is hosting the party and there's a pretty good chance that some fellow Lolla performers who are in town for the festival will make an appearance—he's the top-billed artist at the fest this year, after all.

The party is happening at a nightclub, so there are some pricey admission options if you're flush with cash (all of Chance's music is released for free, after all). You can get a VIP table (with 10 GA tickets, a magnum of Grey Goose, a magnum of Moet, a bucket of Budweiser beer and five Red Bulls) for $2,500, premium VIP for $3,500 and ultra premium VIP for $4,500.

Tickets for the Chance the Rapper's official Lollapalooza afterparty are on sale now via the nightclub's website. If you want to rub elbows with Chicago's biggest hip-hop star, you'd better lock down your tickets ASAP.

