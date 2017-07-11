You can peek inside vintage CTA buses in Daley Plaza today

Ever wondered what it was like to step onto a CTA bus in the 1960s, when they were painted a drab green and didn't feature air conditioning? As part of the CTA's ongoing 70th anniversary celebration, three vintage buses dating all the way back to 1960 are currently on display in Daley Plaza—you can snap some pictures in front of these public transportation relics or hop onboard and sit down in a seat to experience what it was like to cruise through the city's streets decades ago.

If you make it out to Daley Plaza today, you'll find three retired buses, vintage 1960, 1962 and 1969—interestingly, the 1969 bus wasn't actually retired until 1991. There's also a modern CTA bus on display, so you can see just how far we've come (Ventra cards! Lighting! Digital displays!). The buses will be parked in Daley Plaza through the end of the day, but if you're going to miss these buses, check out some pictures instead.

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Photograph: Zach Long

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.