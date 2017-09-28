You can rent a private rooftop ice rink in River North this winter

Whether you're in charge of planning your company's holiday party or looking to ball out on an epic winter birthday bash, we have just the venue for you. Starting on November 8, River North event space Savage Smyth will offer a 1,500-square-foot synthetic ice rink on its rooftop. The unique winter attraction will be available for private rentals through March 1.

Surrounded by evergreen trees and festive lighting, the rink accommodates 50 skaters and hosts can customize the space with beverage stations and holiday tunes (might we suggest Hot Toddies and a mashup of Mariah Carey's greatest hits?).

The 8,000-square-foot rooftop extends into another 8,000 square feet of indoor space, which together can hold up to 300 guests. If you're in the market to host a raging winter soiree with 299 of your nearest and dearest friends, this might just be the coolest option out there. And hey, if you can't swing it, there's always the Maggie Daley Park ice ribbon.