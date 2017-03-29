You can Rollerblade the ribbon at Maggie Daley Park this spring

If there’s one thing Chicagoans know to be true, it’s this: Winter doesn’t last forever. The same can now be said for Maggie Daley Park’s ice ribbon. Starting next month, parkgoers can trade in their ice skates for in-line skates (or non-motorized scooters) as the ribbon sheds its ice for spring.

According to the Chicago Park District, skate rentals ring up at $12 for 30 minutes, but attendees are also allowed to bring their own blades to the park. Non-motorized scooters are available for $8 per 30 minutes. Be forewarned: those who go the rental route are required to wear a helmet plus elbow, knee and wrist guards (safety over helmet hair).

And for the vertically inclined, the Maggie Daley climbing wall is scheduled to open for the season April 12. Rock climbing is available seven days a week through October.

