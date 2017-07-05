You can see a free Cirque du Soleil performance at Taste of Chicago this weekend

Heading to Grant Park to sample some of the new dishes at Taste of Chicago this weekend? Once you've spent all of your tickets, the annual food and music festival is giving you a reason to stick around: a free Cirque du Soleil performance.

On Saturday, July 8 at 12:30pm, Eli's Cheesecake will celebrate its 37th anniversary by wheeling out a 1,500 pound cheesecake that will be sliced up and served to Taste of Chicago attendees. Before you get your free slice of cake, performers from the touring Cirque du Soleil show, Luzia, will put on a show above and around the gigantic cake, beginning at 1pm. We're envisioning acrobats flipping over the cake and trapeze artists swinging across the gargantuan dessert. Let's hope they've been practicing—a fall into hundreds of pounds of cream cheese and sugar could be pretty messy.

The Taste of Chicago performance will serve as a preview of the latest Cirque du Soleil spectacle to take up residence under a tent in the United Center parking lot. The touring show, Luzia, opens July 21 and will run through September 3.

If you like your dessert with a side of acrobatic stunts, get to the Taste of Chicago this weekend and eat up the sights, in addition to the cuisine.

