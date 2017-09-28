You can stream the Bears game via Amazon Prime tonight

Want to (legally) watch the Bears game on your phone or laptop this evening? For the first time, Amazon Prime will be streaming an NFL game tonight, allowing subscribers to tune in as the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. According to Recode, Amazon paid $50 million to stream 10 Thursday Night Football games this year, and this is the first of the series.

If you don’t have a TV or haven’t been able to position your antenna so that it picks up the local CBS station, you’ll be able to stream the game on any device that has access to the Amazon Prime app. Amazon is also producing its own pre-game show, featuring celebrity chef Curtis Stone and former NFL running back Tiki Barber.

The game kicks off at 7:25pm this evening and we’re almost certain that Mayor Rahm Emanuel will be tuning in via his Amazon device, as he continues to try to convince the internet retailer to bring its second headquarters to Chicago.

