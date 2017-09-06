You could win free Bacci Pizza for life if you can eat enough jumbo slices

Local chain Bacci Pizza is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and it's marking the occasion with a contest that challenges pizza-lovers to eat as many of its signature jumbo slices as possible. The incentive for this gluttony is a grand prize of $2,500 and free Bacci Pizza for life—second place gets $1,000 and free pizza for a year, while third place receives $500 and free pizza for a month.

The jumbo slice eating contest takes place on September 30 during an anniversary festival at Bacci's Taylor Street pizzeria, but you'll need to qualify if you want a chance of winning the coveted grand prize. Prospective contestants can go to any Bacci location, let the cashier know that you'd like to enter the contest, purchase two jumbo slices (they're buy one, get one free) and consume both of them in 15 minutes or less. If you can wolf down all the pizza, you'll be able to compete for the dough (both kinds) during the festival.

If you're not interested in stuffing your face with crust and cheese, you can still enjoy the festivities at the Bacci Pizza anniversary celebration on September 30 from 4 to 9pm. A $10 donation to Special Olympics Illinois gets you access to complimentary pizza, wings, pasta, burgers and salad, as well as live entertainment from Band Reckless and DJ Metro. Plus, you'll get to watch some brave competitors stuff a ton of pizza into their faces.

