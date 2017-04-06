YouTube's $35 per month streaming cable service has launched in Chicago

If you've ditched your cable contract and are on the hunt for a way to watch baseball games and new episodes of Better Call Saul without having to sign away a considerable chunk of your paycheck, you might be in luck. YouTube TV, a new streaming cable service from the folks who provide you with your daily dose of cute animal videos, has just launched in Chicago and four other cities across the U.S.

Currently, YouTube TV offers a selection of 40 live channels, including the five major broadcast networks and a selection of basic cable mainstays, such as ESPN, FX, SyFy, MSNBC and Disney Channel (check out the full channel lineup below). It's a solid selection of channels, and the price makes it even more attractive than that antiquated cable box: It's just $35 a month. You can watch YouTubeTV on your laptop, phone or TV (with the help of a Chromecast device). Plus, an unlimited digital DVR feature allows you to record all of your programs and stockpile them for extended binge sessions on rainy days.

YouTube TV's website reveals that a few more channels—including AMC, IFC and Sundance TV—will be added at some point in the future, which will only sweeten this deal. YouTube is offering a free 30-day trial of the service to new subscribers, so if you've been thinking about ending your expensive cable provider relationship, now might be the time to take this alternative for a spin. Now, if you'll excuse us, we have some episodes of Archer to catch up on.

