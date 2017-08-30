10 acts you need to see at North Coast Music Festival 2017

If you’re in the mood for live music during Labor Day weekend, the North Coast Music Festival lineup offers a wealth of options—especially for fans of hip-hop, electronica and jam bands. As one of the final summer music festivals of the season, North Coast packs in more sets than one person can actually see over the course of three days. That's why we’ve picked out 10 acts that you shouldn’t skip in Union Park, including one half of OutKast, London’s biggest grime star and more.