50 Cent, Roger Daltrey and Whoopi Goldberg are coming to Ravinia this summer

Your annual excuse to pack a picnic basket, ride the Metra and drink too much wine is almost here. This morning, the Ravinia Festival announced its lineup of summer concerts, and it’s packed with all the classical music, adult contemporary artists, stalwart ’80s rockers, aging comedians and Vitamin Water–endorsing rappers you'd expect.

Yes, you read that last sentence correctly; the highlight (and outlier) of Ravinia’s 2018 lineup is a performance from early-aughts hip-hop star 50 Cent, who will grace the stage on September 6. Other notable musicians on the lineup include California soft rocker Jackson Browne, “Kiss From a Rose” crooner Seal, the Who frontman Roger Daltrey (performing Tommy with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra), Chicago blues guitarist Buddy Guy and prog-rock masters Yes. There also an insane ’80s-themed concert on July 29 that practically qualifies as a miniature festival, featuring acts like A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, Dramarama and more.

If you’re looking for laughs, show up for a set from Whoopi Goldberg on August 3 (a rare 18+ show at the generally all-ages venue) or take in songs and comedy sketches from the minds of Steve Martin and Martin Short on August 12.

The Chicago Symphony Orchestra will once again be playing live scores to some classic films throughout the summer, including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (August 1), Raiders of the Lost Ark (August 2) and Vertigo (August 15).

The Ravinia season ends on September 16 with a daylong event called Fiesta Ravinia, which features comedian Joey Villagomez, Galli Lucha Libre wrestling and music from Los Tigres del Norte and Mariachi Flor de Toloache.

Start planning the menu for your feast on the lawn while you peruse the complete Ravinia Festival lineup below.

June

June 1: Los Lobos + Los Lonely Boys + Ozomatli

June 2: Diana Ross

June 3: Loverboy + Survivor

June 7: Stephen Marley + Matisyahu

June 8: Vladimir Feltsman

June 9: Live From Here with Chris Thile

June 10: Anita Baker

June 12: John Fogerty + ZZ Top

June 13: Flying Karamazov Brothers

June 15: Jackson Browne

June 16: Alison Krauss

June 19: Seal

June 20: Juilliard Quartet: Bartok Quartet 5; Dvorak Quartet 11

June 21: Well-Strung

June 22: Jill Scott

June 23: Los Luzeros de Rioverde

June 23: Roger Daltrey: Tommy w/ Ravinia Festival Orchestra

June 24: Janis Ian

June 25: Roger Daltrey: Tommy w/ Ravinia Festival Orchestra

June 26: Apollo’s Fire

June 28: Miriam Fried & Friends: Schubert String Quintet; Mozart Piano Quartet 1

June 29: Bryan Adams

June 30: Vy Higginsen’s Sing Harlem Choir

July

July 2: Snarky Puppy + Damien Escobar + Jacob Collier

July 3: Ksenija Sidorova

July 8: Buddy Guy + Jonny Lang

July 9: RSMI Piano & Strings: Brahms & more

July 10: Evanescence + Lindsey Stirling

July 11: Zukerman Trio: Brahms First Viola and Cello Sonatas

July 12: Chicago Symphony Orchestra + Marin Alsop + Joshua Bell

July 13: Alan Cumming

July 14: Chicago Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven's 9th Symphony

July 15: Chicago Symphony Orchestra + Audra McDonald

July 16: RSMI Piano & Strings: Timo Andres

July 17: Emerson Quartet

July 18: Chicago Symphony Orchestra + Gustavo Dudamel + Yuja Wang

July 19: RSMI Piano & Strings

July 22: Chicago Symphony Orchestra: “Tchaikovsky Spectacular”

July 23: Leon Fleisher: Bach & Brahms

July 24: Chicago Symphony Orchestra + Makoto Ozone: Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”

July 25: Ray Chen + Julio Elizalde

July 26: Jorge Federico Osorio

July 27: “Late Night with Leonard Bernstein”

July 28: Chicago Symphony Orchestra + Marin Alsop: Bernstein MASS

July 29: A Flock of Seagulls + Wang Chung + Naked Eyes + Men Without Hats + Farrington and Mann + Animotion + Dramarama + Nu Shooz + Gene Loves Jezebel

July 30: Takács String Quartet

July 31: Chanticleer

August

Aug 1: Chicago Symphony Orchestra: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Aug 2: Chicago Symphony Orchestra: Raiders of the Lost Ark

Aug 3: Whoopi Goldberg

Aug 4: Chicago Symphony Orchestra + Vasily Petrenko: Beethoven’s Symphony 5

Aug 5: David Foster

Aug 6: Angélique Kidjo’s Remain in Light + Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Aug 7: Thomas Hampson + Luca Pisaroni + Kevin Murphy

Aug 8: Bonnie Koloc + Howard Levy

Aug 9: Chicago Symphony Orchestra + James Conlon: Mozart Piano Concerto 20

Aug 10: Nadine Sierra + Michael Fabiano + Kevin Murphy

Aug 11: Chicago Symphony Orchestra + James Conlon + Nadine Sierra + Matthew Polenzani

Aug 12: Steve Martin and Martin Short w/ The Steep Canyon Rangers + Jeff Babko

Aug 13: RSMI Singers

Aug 14: Michael Feinstein + Kristin Chenoweth

Aug 15: Chicago Symphony Orchestra: Vertigo

Aug 16: Frederica von Stade + Laurie Rubin

Aug 17: Earth, Wind & Fire

Aug 18: Chicago Symphony Orchestra + Marin Alsop + Igor Levit

Aug 19: Chicago Symphony Orchestra + Marin Alsop + Frederica von Stade

Aug 20: Miloš Karadaglić

Aug 21: Joshua Bell: The Red Violin

Aug 22: Cake + Ben Folds

Aug 23: Sugarland + Frankie Ballard + Lindsay Ell

Aug 24: The Beach Boys + The Righteous Brothers

Aug 25: Jason Mraz + Brett Dennen

Aug 26: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue + Galactic + Preservation Hall Jazz Band + New Breed Brass Band + Walter “Wolfman” Washington + Cyril Neville + Kermit Ruffins

Aug 27: Dawn Upshaw + Gilbert Kalish + Sō Percussion

Aug 28: Lyle Lovett & His Large Band

Aug 30: John Hiatt & The Goners w/ Sonny Landreth

Aug 31: Culture Club + The B-52s + Thompson Twins

September

Sep 1: Culture Club + The B-52s + Thompson Twins

Sep 2: O.A.R. + Matt Nathanson

Sep 3: Jethro Tull by Ian Anderson

Sep 4: Sir James Galway

Sep 5: Peter Serkin: Mozart Sonatas K310 & K570

Sep 6: 50 Cent

Sep 7: Yes w/ Anderson, Rabin & Wakeman

Sep 8: Tony Bennett + Antonia Bennett

Sep 11: Lara Downes + Theo Bleckmann

Sep 12: Conspirare: Considering Matthew Shepard

Sep 13: Los Angeles Master Chorale

Sep 14: Gipsy Kings

Sep 15: Johnny Rivers + Jimmy Webb

Sep 16: FIESTA RAVINIA w/ comedian Joey Villagomez and Galli Lucha Libre wrestling

Sep 16: Los Tigres del Norte + Mariachi Flor de Toloache

