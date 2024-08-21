Subscribe
A 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' immersive experience is opening in Chicago

Fans can grab a burger from Doublemeat Palace and partake in some stake-throwing.

Anna Rahmanan
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Photograph: Courtesy of Bucket Listers
One of the most celebrated television shows of the '90s, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is getting the immersive experience treatment.

Starting September 20 through October 27, the first-of-its-kind Buffy the Vampire Slayer Experience will take over Whiskey Business at 1367 N. Milwaukee Ave. and we expect it to be the talk of the town as fall kicks off.

Tickets for the experience are not yet available but we suggest you join the waitlist right here to get alerted when passes drop. 

Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Photograph: Courtesy of Bucket Listers

Here is what we already about the shindig: Tickets will start at $22 and grant you access to the 90-minute experience plus a "welcome blood bag cocktail" (don't forget you're dealing with vampires).

There will be some stake-throwing activity on site but participation will be based on availability. As for food and drinks, a version of "Doublemeat Palace," the burger joint where Buffy worked at, will be set up on premise, selling all sorts of items.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Photograph: Courtesy of Bucket Listers

"Guests will begin their journey with a trip through a full recreation of the hallowed halls and storied library of Sunnydale High, before sneaking their way through the dark depths of the treacherous Hellmouth," reads an official press release. "Every slayer in training will get the chance to prove their worthy skills via wooden stake throwing lanes, and the opportunity to fight off a gang of vampires scattered throughout the rooftop Restfield Cemetery. Guests will also have their chance to flex their musical muscles with various interactive singalongs of the iconic 'Once More With Feeling' episode."

Forgot all about that wonderful episode? Binge-watch all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu right now.

