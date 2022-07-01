A Japanese-inspired variety store opens in Chinatown this weekend

If your plans aren’t totally booked by fireworks and other Fourth of July festivities this weekend, might we suggest a little shopping? Miniso, a low-cost, Japanese-inspired variety store chain, is debuting its first location in Chicago this Saturday in a grand opening event complete with giveaways, discounts and free coffee.

Miniso—which bills itself as “Japanese-inspired” because it’s actually based in China—sells cutesy home decor, stuffed animals, beauty products, snacks and other miscellaneous items, with more than 4,000 locations worldwide. (Fun fact: The Chicago store is franchised by David Choi, who also owns the Korean-Mexican fusion restaurants Seoul Taco.) The company collaborates with big-name brands like Hello Kitty, Marvel and Coca-Cola for themed merch, like this Spider-Man plushie and a truly astonishing array of Minions products.

During Saturday’s grand opening in Chinatown, the first 100 shoppers will receive a 20 percent discount and free gift with purchase, plus a chance to win $300 in store credit. Not sufficiently convinced? Local Vietnamese coffee makers Fat Miilk will also be on hand to provide free drinks to folks waiting in line. Show up early and prepare to buy way more plushies, fuzzy slippers and lunch boxes than you’ll ever actually need.

Miniso, located at 2263 S Wentworth Ave, opens July 2 at 11am.