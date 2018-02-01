A Keith Haring exhibition is coming to the Chicago Cultural Center

Over the course of five days in 1989, acclaimed artist Keith Haring worked with 500 Chicago Public Schools students to paint a 488-foot-long mural, which was displayed along the edge of Grant Park. Haring, who died the following year at 31 of AIDS-related illness, painted black outline drawings across 122 four-by-eight-foot Masonite panels and students were able to add color to the mural, including their personal messages and initials.

On March 3, 36 original panels of the mural (which were displayed at Midway Airport for several years) will go on display at the Chicago Cultural Center as the centerpiece of an exhibition dedicated to Haring’s distinctive work. The exhibit will also include photographs, designs and T-shirts designed by the artist, exploring his recognizable style and connection to Chicago.

“Keith Haring: The Chicago Mural” will be on display at the Chicago Cultural Center from March 3 to September 23. For a peek at the creation of the mural, take a look at these vintage photos of Haring’s creation, taken by Chicago teacher Irving Zucker.

Photograph: Irving Zucker

Photograph: Irving Zucker

Photograph: Irving Zucker

Photograph: Irving Zucker

