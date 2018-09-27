A new ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ pop-up bar in River North brings the Peach Pit to life

Pop-up concepts with nostalgic themes have become a fixture of Chicago's restaurant and bar scene, including tributes to beloved TV shows like Saved By the Bell and The Office. The latest place to enjoy themed cocktails and burgers just opened in River North, and it's inspired by a location depicted in the ‘90s teen drama, Beverly Hills, 90210.

The Peach Pit After Dark opened last night in the lower level of the Ironside Bar & Galley (546 N Wells St) and is inspired by a fictional nightclub frequented by the show's characters. Inside Ironside's recreation, guests will find “90210” scrawled on the wall and a gigantic photo of the show's cast that's perfect for posing in front of. The pop-up isn't big enough to host performers like the Flaming Lips, Christina Aguilera and the Barenaked Ladies (who appeared in the original series), but you'll hear songs by artists who soundtracked 90210 pumped through the bar's sound system.

You'll be able to grab drinks or a meal at the Peach Pit After Dark, including plenty of cocktails and dishes named after 90210 characters. Guests can order a the “Nat Bussichio” All American Burger served with a side of “Joe E. Tata” Potatoes or opt for one of the 90210 “Girlfriend” Salads. Some of the more interesting cocktails on the menu include the 1+1=3, a variation of the classic Sex on the Beach cocktail that is served with a condom on the side, and a selection of Zima and Jolly Rancher cocktails served in Jolly Rancher crusted mugs that mix the clear malt beverage with spirits and fruit-flavored syrups. There's even a Peach Pit peach milkshake that can be combined with a shot of whiskey.

The Peach Pit After Dark will be open from 6pm to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 6pm to 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. According to organizers, the pop-up will remain in the lower level of Ironside Bar & Galley for several months. According to the pop-up's website, reservations are not accepted (unless you happen to be Luke Perry), so you'll need to line up for your chance to party in a recreation of Beverly Hill's hottest club.

