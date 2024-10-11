A new tavern-style pizza joint from Land and Sea Dept. has just opened in West Town

Dicey's, a long-awaited pizzeria that was supposed to debut in Chicago earlier this year, has officially opened in Ukrainian Village at 2109 W. Chicago Avenue, where Parson's Chicken & Fish used to be.

Chicagoans can now try tavern-style pizza—the thin-crust pizza with a cracker-like crust that's cut into squares and originated in South Side taverns back in the 1930s—alongside slushy cocktails, natural wines, local beers and other food options like wings and salads.

"At Dicey’s, we’re not just a neighborhood bar; we’re a welcoming third place for our community to gather and unwind," reads an official press release. "Our menu boasts mouthwatering tavern-style pizza and a diverse array of offerings designed to please every palate."

The new concept is from hospitality group Land and Sea Dept., who also owns Parson's and debuted the original location of Dicey's in Nashville in 2022.

According to Dicey's Chicago-specific menu, found online right here, patrons have a plethora of choices when it comes to both classic and specialty pies.

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

In the former camp is the "regular" cheese (tomato sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan) and the veggie supreme tomato sauce, roasted peppers and onions, mushrooms, black olives, mozzarella and Parmesan), among others.

The specialty pizza section, on the other hand, features a delightful Calabrian vodka (vodka sauce, provolone, Calabrian chili, roaster red pepper, Parmesan, fresh basil), the Peppy Boy (old world pepperoni, hot honey, mozzarella, oregano, tomato sauce and Calabrian chili oil) and the cacio e pepe, made with fresh mozzarella, Parmesan cream, pecorino Romano and cracked black pepper.

Diners can also choose to build their own pies with unique ingredients.

Let's be honest: There can never be enough pizza joints in Chicago, so we are welcoming Dicey's with wide open arms (and mouths!).