Actor and comedian Rainn Wilson to join Steppenwolf cast this spring

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Wednesday January 24 2018, 3:48pm

Photograph: Matt Hoyle

The guy who most people affectionately know as Dwight Schrute is headed to Chicago to fill the lead role in The Doppelgänger (An International Farce) at Steppenwolf Theatre. Expect Rainn Wilson sightings all over town while the Chicago native is performing on stage April 5 through May 27. (Fun party fact: He graduated from New Trier High School in Winnetka.)

The spring production, written by Matthew-Lee Erlbach, spins the comedic tale of a wealthy British businessman and his unassuming American lookalike as they try to avoid intercontinental disaster. Wilson will play the lead role(s) of Thomas Irdley and Jimmy. Tickets to see the mockumentary star's performance go on sale Friday, January 26 at 11am via steppenwolf.org and by phone at 312-335-1650.

